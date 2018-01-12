Tina is toast of Sunrise

Sunrise of Eastbourne resident Tina McMahon celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by people who joined together to mark the impressive milestone with cake, birthday cards and prosecco.

Tina turned 100 on December 21 and was presented with a lovely cake accompanied by a very enthusiastic rendition of Happy Birthday.

Tina hasn’t let her age stop her from playing an active part in life at Sunrise of Eastbourne, and she still regularly gets involved in events and activities organised by the community.

She loves participating in the weekly Carpet Bowls Competition, which she has won many times.

Sunrise manager Fiona White said: “We hugely enjoyed helping Tina to celebrate this very special birthday. We are very lucky to have such a wonderful resident in Tina, who adds so much to our Sunrise community. We wish her a wonderful 100th year.”