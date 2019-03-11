Time to vote for People’s Charity at Airbourne 2019

Organisers of the Eastbourne International Airshow are once again calling on the public to vote for the charity they would like to see as the ‘People’s Charity’ at this year’s Airbourne.

Following a fantastic response in the first round of the selection process, with applications from 20 charities, entries have been whittled down to a final four – Chalk Farm Learning Disabilities Centre, Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, Muma Nurture and Chaseley Trust.

Air show organiser, Eastbourne council is asking Airbourne fans and supporters to vote for their favourite.

The ‘People’s Charity’ will then join two other Rotary Club chosen charities in receiving a share of 30 per cent of all Airbourne donations in 2019.

Since 2009, local charities and good causes have benefitted from over £84,000 of donations from the air show and last year an amazing £8,386 was raised for local causes.

The annual Airbourne bucket collection coordinated by Steve Newman, Mike Barlow and Robin White of the Rotary Clubs of Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham play a major role in securing both the future of the airshow and keeping entry free. Volunteers from the People’s Charity and members of the Rotary Clubs encourage visitors to Airbourne to dig deep and donate, with 70% of total donations helping to fund the flying displays. The remaining 30% of donations are split between three charities.

To vote for your preferred charity visit www.EastbourneAirshow.com/charity to vote online or complete a voting slip at Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre in Cornfield Road.

Voting closes at 4.30pm on Friday March 29.

Chalk Farm Learning Disabilities Centre

This year Chalk Farm celebrates its 25th birthday. That’s 25 years of supporting adults with learning disabilities in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas.

Set at Chalk Farm Hotel and Nurseries in Willingdon, our charity is unique and vital for those with learning disabilities and autism.

Adults can attend Monday to Friday and learn skills they need to get a job, either paid or voluntary. Students work in the fully functioning hotel, setting and serving tables, cleaning hotel rooms and common areas and some students even work in preparing food and assisting in the kitchen, they host functions and work on reception.

Garden centre students serve customers, learn about wildlife and the environment, work on the tills and sort through deliveries.

But most importantly the students gain confidence, improve their social skills and independence.

We rely solely on donations to keep it up and running for our 44 students.

www.chalkfarmldc.co.uk

Friends of Eastbourne Hospital

For more than 70 years we have been raising funds to provide extra services, equipment and amenities for the patients, staff and visitors to the Eastbourne DGH.

Everything that has been donated is over and above what the NHS provides and is an enhancement to the wonderful work done by the staff and volunteers at the DGH.

Recently the Friends have donated items ranging from £750 for ITU patient diaries to £382,000 for a CT scanner for the new radiotherapy department, and this year hope to raise £500,000 for the new urology unit.

Every pound donated makes a difference to the support that we can give the Eastbourne DGH and the community it serves. The hospital staff and patients are so grateful for the help we give them.

It is thanks to the generosity of local people we are able to achieve so much.

www.friendsdgh.org.uk

Muma Nurture

We provide counselling, therapies and support for fertility, pregnancy and related loss.

Clients report feeling isolated, but issues are common: it’s estimated in 2016 in Sussex there were 19,462 pregnancies, 2,385 abortions, 2,785 miscarriages, 67 perinatal deaths and 86,315 with infertility.

The IVF “postcode lottery” means Eastbourne NHS provision is below guidelines and denied where a partner has children. Averaging £10,000 a round and a 25 per cent success rate, it is impossible for many.

However, we find often there is a lack of knowledge, which can be improved with support and potentially natural pregnancy could be possible.

Our services are available regardless of gender, sexuality, financial status or specific issue.

Vote for us and when you or your friends or family struggle with becoming parents in any way we will provide support for you and or them too.

www.mumanurture.org

The Chaseley Trust

We are one of the oldest charities in Eastbourne with a 74 year record of providing specialist and rehabilitation care for veterans of the armed forces, dependents, including adults with significant physical disabilities, regardless of their military background.

We specialise in long-term nursing, respite and day care for people with complex disabilities, such as acquired and traumatic brain injury, loss of limbs, spinal cord injury, degenerative and neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s Disease.

The multi-disciplinary approach to care and rehabilitation includes physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and an extensive activities programme ensuring an independent and a full active life.

Each year, help is given to more than 100 people and families who are unable to pay the full cost of their care. Annually, support from individuals and charitable organisations of £500,000 is needed to carry out the work for which no government or local authority funding is received.

www.chaseley.org.uk