Time for kids to party at Bandstand this summer

There’ll be no place for Dad dancing at Eastbourne Bandstand on Tuesday nights from 7.30-8.30pm when the Kids Disco Party Nights return this July and August.

Young pop fans can hit the dance floor from Tuesday July 24, as the Bandstand becomes the place to enjoy all the latest chart hits together with family favourites. DJ Oli will be providing top tunes and Leo the Lifeguard will be joining in the fun, taking part in lively dance-offs, leading the conga and getting everyone involved. Tickets in advance cost £4 adult and £5 child, or £5/£6 on the door. Book on 01323 410611 or eastbournebandstand.co.uk