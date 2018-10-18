Tickets go on sale for beer festival

The popular Beer and Cider Festival will once again be returning to Eastbourne’s Western Lawns between May 24 and 26 - and tickets for this Bank Holiday event have now gone on sale.

The festival is back for its seventh year and is a firm favourite on the seafront calendar, offering a great opportunity to taste a fantastic array of award-winning local and county beers, ales and ciders all washed down with an accompaniment of super live musical entertainment.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “The Beer and Cider Festival is always a great event and a fantastic way to toast the extended Bank Holiday weekend.

“The festival is a real celebration of the county’s finest local and speciality brewers. With music and entertainment too, it is a day out that the whole family are sure to enjoy.”

There will be more than 60 cask ales on offer, specially selected by the local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) team.

If beer isn’t your thing, then a great selection of ciders and perries will also be available, plus a variety of wines and gin too.

Ticket prices start at £7 (£6 CAMRA members). Visit www.eastbournebeerfestival.co.uk.

Next year will see the return of the annual October beer festival at its newly refurbished venue.