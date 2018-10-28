Three vehicles involved in collision near Pevensey Bay Holiday Park

Three vehicles were involved in a collision near Pevensey Bay Holiday Park.

Police, the fire and ambulance service, attended the collision, which happened in Grenville Road.

The A259 Eastbourne Road was partially blocked earlier today following the collision. Read our earlier story here.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The call came into us at 11.09am. We received a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

“We responded to the collision, along with the fire and ambulance service.

“Everyone is reported to be out of their vehicles conscious and breathing.

"All injuries are fairly minor at this stage. The fire service is assisting with releasing some of the vehicles.”

