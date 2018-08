A three-vehicle collision partially blocked an Eastbourne road this afternoon (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to St Philips Avenue at around 2.15pm.

PC Dave Elliott tweeted at 2.30pm, “Currently dealing with a three vehicle RTC on St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne. Road is partially blocked but recovery is on the way.”

He told the Herald a car had driven into two parked vehicles, causing extensive damage to all involved.

No one was reported as injured.