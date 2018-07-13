Three homes affected by major blaze as investigation begins

Three homes have been affected by the major fire which broke out in Upper Dicker today (Friday, July 13).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 12.58pm to Coldharbour Road.

Six fire engines attended the scene along with the aerial ladder platform and water bowser.

The blaze was surrounded shortly before 3pm and all people are accounted for.

The road remains closed.

Earlier, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service had advised the public to avoid the area.

Residents were told to keep doors and windows closed if they could smell smoke.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.