Sussex Police said at 10.30pm, a car collided with a brick wall in Hartfield Road, Eastbourne and three men ran off.

A spokesman for the force added: “The driver was later traced and enquiries continue.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

Car crashes into garden wall in Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

A tow truck was seen taking the vehicle away.

