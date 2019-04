Three people are due to appear in court charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in Eastbourne.

Police say Thomas Fear, 24 of no fixed address, Samuel Perdomo, 26 of no fixed address, and Shannon Mann, 21 from Eastbourne, face four charges including intent to supply heroin, cocaine, MDMA, and cannabis.

The trio appeared in court on April 4 and have been remanded to appear at Lewes Crown Court on May 3, said police.