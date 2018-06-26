Three bodies recovered from Beachy Head

Three bodies were recovered from Beachy Head yesterday (Monday).

The drama began at 9.35am after police received a report of a person falling from the beauty spot.

Lifeboat crews and coastguards were called to recover the body.

At 12.10pm the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was seen floating in the sea at Holywell and shortly after 2pm, there was a report of a man falling from Beachy Head.

Again lifeboat crews and coastguards were called out to recover the bodies.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”