Three people have been arrested after police were called to a ‘disturbance’ at a flat in Hampden Park this afternoon (Monday).

Officers were called to the property in Iden Street where the trio were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

Two 18-year-old men and one 17-year-old boy, all from London, remain in custody at this stage, said the spokesperson.