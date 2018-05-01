Thousands sign up to garden waste collection charge

Eastbourne residents have signed up for nearly 8,500 garden bins since the council introduced a garden waste collection charge this month.

The annual upfront charge of £52 was introduced in April this year because the council said it would help to maintain essential frontline services in a “financial climate of severe cuts in government funding”.

The Liberal Democrat controlled authority said it hoped the charge would bring in around £300,000 to council coffers.

A spokesperson said at the time that many councils already charge for this service and this brings Eastbourne in line with them.

But the move has proved to be unpopular with council tax payers, already facing an increase in their bills for the current year.

For those who would prefer to compost at home, a free compost bin is being offered as an alternative. This offer will be available for the first six months of the scheme.