More than 4,000 people enjoyed the clash between the Sussex Sharks and Essex Eagles at the Saffrons in Eastbourne yesterday (Sunday).

Hundreds of people also enjoyed the action after a sit down lunch in the hospitality tent.

Sussex against Essex at The Saffrons (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180406-113312008

Photographer Jon Rigby was there to catch the match as well as the lunch.

