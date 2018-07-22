Thousands celebrate Eastbourne Pride

Thousands of people turned out yesterday (Saturday) to celebrate Eastbourne Pride.

In its second ever year, the high-energy event started with a parade from Langney Point which ended up in Princes Park, where the fun was just beginning.

Wayfinder Woman at Eastbourne Pride

There was live entertainment, stalls, rainbow flags galore and glitter aplenty as families and friends soaked up the positive atmosphere.

The official Pride After-Party was held in Badda Bing & Maxims (over 18s only). The event had three floors of music and live entertainment.

