Thousands celebrate Eastbourne Pride

Thousands of people turned out today (Saturday) to celebrate Eastbourne Pride.

In its second ever year, the high-energy event started with a parade from Langney Point which ended up in Princes Park, where the fun was just beginning.

Wayfinder Woman at Eastbourne Pride 2018

There was live entertainment, stalls, rainbow flags galore and glitter aplenty as families and friends soaked up the positive atmosphere.

Tonight, the official Pride After-Party will be held in Badda Bing & Maxims (over 18s only). The event will have three floors of music and live entertainment . Doors open at 6pm - 3am.

Read more:

Man who was persecuted for being gay looks forward to Eastbourne Pride

