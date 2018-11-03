This is why the police helicopter was out in Eastbourne last night

A police inspector has revealed why the police helicopter was out in Eastbourne last night.

At 1am today, Inspector Mark Rosser tweeted: "#TeamB have been busy all night dealing with a serious assault in the Faversham Road, Hawkhurst Close area of Eastbourne, if you know or saw anything please call it in.

"The victim & suspect knew each other, not a random act.

"It was also why you might have heard @NPASRedhill"

An eyewitness reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area.

Call police on 101 if you have any information relating to the incident.