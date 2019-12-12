This is why the Coastguard helicopter was searching over Eastbourne last night

The Coastguard helicopter was involved in an almost four hour search of the seas near Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour last night (Wednesday).

The aircraft was called after Coastguard received a report of a person in the water and sinking vessel off Sovereign Waterworks at around 7pm, according to the MCA (Maritime Coastguard Agency).

Eastbourne Coastguard Rescue Team, the RNLI all-weather lifeboat and in-shore lifeboats from Eastbourne, the search and rescue helicopter from Lydd and Sussex Police assisted in the incident.

A spokesperson for the MCA however said the area was comprehensively searched and “saturated” but nothing was found.

The search was terminated, pending further information, at around 10.30pm.

Eastbourne RNLI posted on social media, “Both boats launched last night to join local coastguards in a shoreline search following a report from a member of public that they thought they heard cries for help. Nothing found.”