An area of Eastbourne has been cordoned off this morning (Thursday, May 16) due to a leak of chlorine gas, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said.

Crews arrived at the scene around Motcombe swimming pool around 8am.

Several roads have been cordoned off, three fire engines are at the scene, as well as the ambulance service.

ESFRS took to Twitter to say the situation is ‘under control’ and is advising residents to keep their doors and windows closed.