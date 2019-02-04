This is when Nando’s is opening in Eastbourne

Nando’s has announced when it is expected to be opening in Eastbourne town centre.

The Afro-Portuguese restaurant says it will be opening its doors in The Beacon shopping centre from ‘around’ February 20.

Nando's offers flame-grilled Peri-Peri chicken

So Peri-Peri fanatics won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on the popular chain’s flame-grilled food.

The restaurant is the first of the extension’s eateries to open, and it says it will be opening in unit RO3.

This comes after it was announced big names Wagamama and Carluccio’s have scrapped plans to open in the £85 million shopping centre.

The restaurants still opening in the Beacon extension are: Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Ask.

The major extension, funded by Legal and General, opened its doors in autumn 2018, with new stores including New Look, Next, H&M, FatFace, Paperchase and Schuh.

An eight-screen cinema is due to open in spring when a formal opening of the extension will take place.