This is what Eastbourne could look like in 2100

The majority of Eastbourne could be underwater in 81 years if unchecked pollution continues.

That is according to an interactive map which shows what the world is projected to look like in the year 2100, after the polar ice caps melt and sea levels rise.

Eastbourne Global Climate Strike Credit: SEUK News/Alamy Live News.

Surging Seas, the project which has created the map, says, “Without big cuts in climate pollution, an unstable Antarctica could double previous sea level projections.”

Global Climate Strike: Eastbourne town centre taken over by hundreds of climate change campaigners

Huge swathes of the town, from Whitley Road to Cross Levels Way, Lottbridge Drove, Seaside, and Eastbourne Road, are waterlogged.

Meads will dodge most of the flooding, but Sovereign Harbour, Langney, and parts of Hampden Park are not so lucky.

Pevensey and Westham are practically all underwater in the scenario, and parts of Hailsham and Polegate do not escape the sea.

Nearby town Lewes would also be flooded, as well as parts of Seaford and Bexhill, though Hastings stays relatively dry.

Further afield Brighton would be beneath the waves as well as parts of Worthing and Bognor Regis.

It’s a bleak outlook for Sussex – and the rest of the country... and world.

Surging Seas has been developed by Climate Central, a nonprofit science and news organisation which researches climate change.

It says global warming has raised the global sea level about eight inches since 1880, and the rate of rise is accelerating – increasing the odds of damaging floods from storm surges.

A UN report released on Wednesday (September 25), says sea levels are rising twice as fast now as they were in the 20th century.

This means it could reach around 30-60cm by 2100 “even if greenhouse gas emissions are sharply reduced”, but around 60-110cm if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase strongly.

The rise is due to glaciers and ice sheets melting into the ocean.

To view the interactive map, visit: sealevel.climatecentral.org/maps