This is the Eastbourne average household income and age in these streets

We’ve looked at the average household income and age of residents in the Eastbourne area.

We have used the information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics. All street pictures from Google Maps. See also: Eastbourne’s 12 worst roads for fatal and serious accidents

Decoy Drive, Hampden Park. Average household income is slightly higher than the national average at 30,000 pounds. Average age of residents is 51, older than the national average of 39.

Seaside. Average age of residents is 38. National average is 39. Average household income of 24,000 pounds is around the national average.

Royal Parade. Average age of residents is 38.National average is 39. Average household income of 24,000 pounds is around the national average.

Langney Rise. Average age of local residents is 42, slightly older than the national average of 39. Average household income is around the national average of 27,000 pounds.

