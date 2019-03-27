This Eastbourne man is running 300 miles-worth of Park Runs in a week

An Eastbourne man is running more than 300 miles-worth of Park Runs this week.

Mikey Young is in the midst of taking on 100 Park Run laps in Shinewater Park which he began on Saturday (March 23) and hopes to complete this Saturday (March 30).

The Herald caught up with him today (March 27) on day five of his challenge, while he was running lap 67.

The 39-year-old, who is raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, said, “It’s been amazing. Park runners have joined me, more than 120 people have joined over the last five days. I start a lap thinking I’m on my own, and someone will meet me. I have only done three laps on my own so far. It’s helped me out so much.”

He is running flat out from 6am-6pm with food and drink consumed along the way.

Mikey, a dad of three of Upper Avenue, said, “I have had to walk a bit to get my legs back. But you can’t believe how amazing the support has been, it’s overwhelming.

“Thank you everyone that’s turned up, donated, and Park Run. They have been fabulous.”

A chef at Rivendale care home which supports people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, Mikey is doing all this to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He said, “I’ve experienced first hand what happens to people who suffer with this awful disease, to not only the person, but to the families also. It’s really sad and I wanted to do something about it.”

The JustGiving page has already smashed through Mikey’s target, reaching more than £1,800.

To view it, visit justgiving.com