Thirteen pub-goers in head shave

The landlord and regulars of a Pevensey pub held a Stand Up to Cancer head shave and raised thousands for the cause.

Simon Fall, landlord of the Royal Oak and Castle, was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and is receiving treatment including radio therapy. He and his wife Karen have been married for 27 years and been running the pub for 14 months.

The couple are enjoying the company of a growing band of regulars whose support was shown last month when they got behind a head shave for Cancer Research UK.

A total of 13 people braved the shave with some of the men shaving off beards, chest hair, and their armpits as spectators pledged more and more money for the cause in encouragement.

Customers Lindsey and Chris Vine recently held their wedding reception at the pub and came back to support the head shave fundraiser.

Lindsey, her 16-year-old daughter Ruby and husband Chris were all brave enough to take part and landlord Simon described the atmosphere as ‘awesome’.

Simon said, “It really was amazing. When the ladies were taking part the atmosphere just brilliant. People were throwing in 10s and 20s.

“It was fantastic and really quite moving.”

As well as raising money for Cancer Research, Ruby’s hair is being donated to The Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children who lose their hair through cancer treatment.

The shaving was done by Alan, Karen and their son Max from Bad Barnet in Hailsham.

Simon started to lose his hair two-and-a-half weeks before the head shave event but still had a moustache.

He said, “My moustache was pretty threadbare but I asked people how much they would be wiling to pay to see me shave it off.

“I auctioned it off for £90 in the end.”

Simon said he wanted to ‘give something back’ after being diagnosed with cancer himself.

He said, “I got behind Cancer Research. Everybody hears about cancer.

“We all know someone who has been affected in some way and it is around us every day.

“However, no-one directly linked to me had had it and I was kind of detached from it.

“So when I was diagnosed, it really brought it home.

“Since being diagnosed I have met some amazing people on Pevensey Ward and it is very touching to hear their stories.

“Some lucky, some not so lucky.”

The fundraising total has surpassed £3,200 and is still rising, a raffle raised £750 on the night alone and Barclays has pledged to match the total up to £1,000.

Money will go to Eastbourne’s branch.