Third arrest for people smuggling after boat rescue

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling offences following the rescue of a boat carrying suspected migrants who were brought ashore at Eastbourne.

The National Crime Agency said the latest arrest was last night (Wednesday).

The agency will not reveal where the arrest was made but did say the suspect was a man and he is now being questioned.

Two other men remain in custody.

The remaining individuals who were on board the vessel are now being dealt with by the Home Office.

