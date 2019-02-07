Things to do in East Sussex this February half term

With February half term coming up, families across East Sussex will be looking for ways to keep everyone entertained.

Here is a handy list of events and activities to take part in across the county, from museum trips to artist workshops there is sure to be something for you.

Looking for things to do in West Sussex? Read more here: Things to do in West Sussex this February half term

Alfriston: Drusilla’s Park - Spider-Man and Hello Kitty

February 20 - Weaving a web of excitement the Amazing Spider-Man spins into action at Drusillas Park for the first time this year. The crime-fighting crusader will be launching his web-slinging fun and Super Hero antics during meet and greet appearances throughout the day. February 21 - Visit Hello Kitty in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities will operate at intervals throughout the day.

www.drusillas.co.uk

Brighton: Royal Hippodrome Theatre - Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

February 20 to 23. Discover a ‘whole new world’ with The Royal Hippodrome Community Theatre Company in association with The Rattonian Youth Group as they bring you the magically updated version of the beloved Disney classic Aladdin. Performances each day at 3pm plus Friday at 11am and Saturday at 7pm. Adults £13, Children £10, Family £40, available from the box office 01323 802020.

www.royalhippodrome.com

Hastings: Blue Reef Aquarium

February 19 from 10am to 3pm. Blue Reef Aquarium is calling all dragon slayers to help defend its fishy residents. The Rock a Nore Road tourist attraction is hosting a fun-filled Dragon Day, with a special appearance from huge animatronic dragon Flame. Guests will be invited to ‘Tame Flame’, a four meter smoke breathing dragon who will be active throughout the day for 15 minute timeslots, then available for photo opportunities in between. Standard admission prices apply.

www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/hastings

Hastings: Hastings’ Creative Spring

February 18 to 22. Hastings’ Creative Spring is a great chance to learn about creative media for teenagers between 14 and 18. Hastings’ Creative Spring is all about digital skills, new opportunities in the fast-growing creative industries, and having fun. Workshops take place in Rock House on Cambridge Road and Hastings Library on Claremont in the America Ground, Hastings town centre. There will be a small charge of £3 for each half-day session, £5 for a full-day session or £8 for a two-day session to be paid in advance. You can book multiple sessions but numbers are limited - details from 01424 234000 or email spring@creativeslam.co.uk, or book on www.creativeslam.co.uk .

Read more: Hastings Creative Spring’s workshops for youngsters this half-term

Herstmonceux: Observatory Science Centre

February 19 from 10.30am to 1pm. Children’s Workshop: ‘Fun with Chemistry’ six to eight years.February 20 from 10.30am to 1pm. Children’s Workshop: ‘Discover Chemistry’ nine to 11 years. February 21 from 2pm to 7.30pm. Children’s Workshop: ‘Explore the Moon Twilight’ nine to 11 years. Booking is essential for all workshops and additional prices apply

www.the-observatory.org

Lewes: Anne of Cleves House - Lords and ladies

February 19 from 1pm to 4pm. Drop in to the house for sewing, spinning and dressing up as the Tudor well-to-do. All ages welcome. Admission prices apply.

www.sussexpast.co.uk/event/lords-and-ladies

Lewes: Lewes Castle - Knights and dragons

February 21 from 10.30am to midday or 2pm to 3.30pm. Half-term workshop for four to eight-year-olds: stories about castle knights, armour to try on and lots of things to make, including a dragon mask. Cost is £5, adults are free but must stay with their child. Booking is advised as these sessions are always popular. Call 01273 486290 for more details or buy your ticket from the castle shop.

www.sussexpast.co.uk/event/knights-dragons