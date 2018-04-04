Thieves break into Eastbourne home and snatch iPad in string of burglaries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of burglaries in Eastbourne.

A house was broken into in Pulborough Avenue on Thursday (March 22) between 7pm-7.30pm. Police say a school bag containing an iPad and PE kit was taken (reference 0656 23/03).

The same evening a garage was broken into on The Broadway and a large amount of mechanical items were taken (ref: 0774 23/03).

There was an attempted burglary at a house on Grassington Road in Eastbourne on Saturday morning (March 23). Access was not gained so nothing was taken (ref: 0529 24/03).

There was another attempted burglary at a house on Seaside on Tuesday (March 27) between 8.30am-7.pm. Again, access was not gained so nothing was taken (ref: 1211 27/03).

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident contact police online, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org