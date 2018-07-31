These are the restaurants/takeaways in Eastbourne with one or two-star food hygiene ratings

These restaurants/takeaways in Eastbourne have all been given either one or two-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

There are none in the area with a zero rating.

Food hygiene ratings

The one or two star rating means that major or some improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

The good news is that 311 businesses in Eastbourne are rated as Three Star ‘Satisfactory’ or above.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of July 30.

The full list of one star ratings (urgent improvement necessary):

Beijing Restaurant & Takeaway - 42 Seaside, Eastbourne - rated one on 17 February 2018.

The Beach House Restaurant Cafe Bar, Lower Parade, Eastbourne - rated one on 27 June 2017.

Park Express (Takeaway/sandwich shop) - 37 Mountfield Road, Eastbourne - rated one on 31 January 2017.

The full list of two star ratings (some improvement necessary):

MJ’s Cafe - The Hydneye, Eastbourne - rated two on 30 May 2018.

Mr Hau’s Oriental Express - Terminus Road, Eastbourne - rated two on 29 May 2018.

New Great Wall - Pevensey Road, Eastbourne - rated two on 23 March 2017.