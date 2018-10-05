Theatre tours available at Hippodrome

The Royal Hippodrome Friends have to announce that due to regeneration works there are only two more chances this year to enjoy a theatre tour.

These will be on October 5 and November 2 at 10.30 am.

A theatre guide will be there to give visitors some of the history of the oldest theatre in Eastbourne, before taking them on stage and backstage and other areas not normally available to the public.

The tours take approximately an hour and a half and tickets are £4.50 available on the door.

For those who have not visited the Royal Hippodrome before it can be found at 108 -112 Seaside Road, which is one road back from the pier.

Hippodrome staff are looking forward to meeting the public and are proud to show them around the theatre.