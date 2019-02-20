The Year of the Boar: all the colour of Eastbourne’s first ever Chinese New Year parade
Sunshine blessed the first ever Chinese New Year parade along Eastbourne seafront and through the town centre.
Photographer Dave Smith-Taylor www.dbst.photography took these colourful pictures and sent them into us. Enjoy!
Eastbourne's first ever Chinese New Year procession thorugh the town and along the seafront. SUS-190219-143005001
DBST Photography
Eastbourne's first ever Chinese New Year procession thorugh the town and along the seafront. SUS-190219-143016001
DBST Photography
Eastbourne's first ever Chinese New Year procession thorugh the town and along the seafront. SUS-190219-143027001
DBST Photography
Eastbourne's first ever Chinese New Year procession thorugh the town and along the seafront. SUS-190219-143049001
DBST Photography
View more