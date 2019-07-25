The public toilets in Eastbourne’s Princes Park close due to hot weather

The public toilets in Princes Park were closed by the council due to hot weather yesterday – but have since been reopened.

Members of the public, including disabled people, were asked to travel to Fishermen’s Green for the nearest rest rooms after the facilities were closed on Wednesday (July 24).

Public toilets next to The Boathouse in Princes Park Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190725-093756008

Opening details for Eastbourne’s free Princes Park splash pad

This comes after the fire service had to be called to free a person from one of the cubicles.

Eastbourne council said, “Due to the exceptionally high temperatures, the heat had expanded the metal in the door, causing it to stick shut.

“A check of the other cubicle doors found they were difficult to use too. As a precaution we shut all three cubicles.”

Today, the toilets have been reopened and the council says regular hourly checks are being made throughout today to ensure there are no further problems with the doors.

This comes as the heatwave and start of the school summer holidays brings scores of visitors to the park, with children enjoying the splash pad.