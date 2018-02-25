The power of prayer (and Facebook)

If like me, and Her Majesty, you rarely carry cash and rely on your debit card everytime you nip to the shop for supplies, you may in the past have encountered a cashier telling you if you pay by card, you’ll be charged for using your flexible friend. Well, not anymore. Because last month a new ban came into force meaning card carrying shoppers cannot be penalised for choosing to pay by card, either in store or online. All, and I mean ALL, surcharges are banned. It’s now illegal. If you do come across any shopkeepers trying to impose this penalty, put them right and let Trading Standards know who will be more than happy to point out the error of their ways.

Two little stories have come my way this week that help restore our faith in human nature. Now I often lose my keys, phone, wallet and other essentials on a night out. So I can sympathise with poor Mr Small who rushed indoors in the pouring rain and left his much loved Bible on top of his car. By the time he realised what he had done, his Bible had disappeared. His prized possession had his initials VWS on the front and although he was happy somebody wanted his Bible, it had more than 20 years of his notes in it. Lindsay appealed on the Old Town Facebook group and by the power of social media and no doubt, a few prayers, Mr Small was rightly reunited with his Bible thanks to Mark Ferris who found it blown when it blew over a fence in Victoria Drive. Lindsay wrote, “Thank you so much Mark and thanks to the admin/moderator of Old Town Eastbourne and everyone who shared. Husband now has his bible back and is a very happy chappy. Lovely to see the most positive side of Facebook in action. Bless you all.” Second feel good story of the week came in an email from David Cox, who was born and bred in Hampden Park, and his wife Sue who have just celebrated their golden wedding anniversary and asked for donations to St Wilfrid’s Hospice instead of gifts and raised more than £1,000. Many congratulations to Dave and Sue.

There were several people I missed out on the birthday roll call last week and among them was one of my oldest compadres, Michael Loxley-Harding who had to blow out 80 candles. Anyone that knows the ‘Colonel’ will know he approached the task with his usual gusto and good humour while raising a few glasses to toast his milestone birthday. Also missed on the birthday shout out was the lovely Denise Hopkins and Mary Davies. This week’s birthday greetings go to Caroline Thom, Graham Viles, Tony O’Grady, Angela Gallen, Michele Punyer, Jayne Collins from Mama C, Emma Broadhurst, Nicky Langford, Georgia Kemp and Philip Mandelli Poole. I’ll be raising a glass to them all at a dinner and fundraiser for You Raise Me Up organised by the lovely folk at the Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour.

After that I am off to Ireland to see the famalam and get the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in full swing nice and early. See you in two weeks.