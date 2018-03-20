The end of an era: Your memories as popular Eastbourne nightclub closes

The news a hugely popular Eastbourne nightclub is set to close has brought back a lot of memories.

Organisers announced yesterday (Monday) that Atlantis, the club at the end of the pier, is sadly to close its doors for good.

The news has stirred up a lot of memories with our readers, with many saying they met their husbands or wives there.

Here are our favourites from the Eastbourne Herald Facebook page.

Sarah Williams said, “So many memories of different eras! Anyone remember the tables with umbrellas?

“Was it the showbar then? Or Dixie land... And only having background music until about 9pm or 10pm and then the countdown and the sound of the rocket launching to start the disco. Oh and always had the slow songs at the end.”

Trevor Gurr said, “Used to work in there when it was Dixieland the evening started with a stage show then at 11pm it was a nightclub. Met some very nice girls back in the seventies.”

Rich Firmin said, “Tons of great memories from this club! I worked here as a supervisor over 18 years ago when it first opened as Atlantis, worked with some great people! When I was here, both pubs and the club were thriving.”

Peta Webb said, “Let’s have a shout out for the original amazing DJs Peter and Brian Harvey and all their brilliant assistants (you know who you are!) and of course The Funky Corner! Happy happy days and nights!”

And Tina Kenwright wrote, “Of course Bitter End first then onto Dixieland. The Roxy. Apparently I was carried off the pier by my now husband of 25 years after a fantastic New Year’s Eve Party. He kept saying look what I’ve won in a raffle. Haha Good times.”

Jo Marriott said, “I literally grew up in that club.”

Heather Clarke said, “Met the love of my life when it was Dixie’s. Still happily married 32 years later.”

While Robert Hodges recollected, “Used to be assistant retail manager and worked in the club running events most night great memories with the staff and guest including NDUBZ and the how many smurfs on the pier night, not forgetting the first gay night on the Friday PINK Fridays.”

Janet Comben said, “I had my first dance with my husband in this club.”

