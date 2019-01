Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Eastbourne surgeries ranked from worst to best by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries.

1. Harbour Medical Practice 1 Pacific Drive, Sovereign Harbour North, Eastbourne, BN23 6DW - 56.1 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Grove Road Surgery 59-63 Grove Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4TX - 56.3 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

3. East Dean Surgery Downlands Way, Eastbourne, BN20 0HR - 60 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Sovereign Practice Princes Park Health Centre, 7 Wartling Road, Eastbourne, BN22 7PG - 62.5 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment Google other Buy a Photo

View more