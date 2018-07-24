Test of endurance in 100km Race to the Stone ends with hospital trip

An Eastbourne man has completed one of the hardest races in the England, the Race to the Stones.

The 100km non stop race started on Saturday morning at 8:30am. It follows the ancient Ridgeway track finishing at the famous standing stones at Avebury.

Chris Riddington, lead casualty manager at East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS), was undertaking the race to raise money for the charity to which he has dedicated the last seven years of his life.

By walking and running, constantly, he completed the route in 17 hours 56 minutes and 52 seconds finishing just before 2.30am on Sunday morning.

Chris said, “It was one if the hardest and amazing challenge that I have ever set myself to achieve.

“When I finally got to stones it was quite emotional, 100km was in the bag and the finish was in sight.

“It was a euphoric experience at 2.30am in the morning after being awake for 18 hours of running.

“The sun set was one of the most beautiful I had seen.

“The colours were changing every kilometre I went along and it really lifted my spirits as I imagined ancient kings and queens travelling this historic route.”

The race was not without its problems and the day time temperatures reach 30 degrees.

Chris added, “The heat really made it difficult to stay hydrated and run properly without overdoing it. It was beaming down from early morning all the way through until the evening. When the sun set and it cooled down it was amazing.”

Chris’ partner Laura Carrick had been meeting him at the check points along the route and was there for an emotional finish at Avebury.

However Chris’ race to the stones suddenly turned into a race to the hospital.

He said, “Sadly I struggled to hydrate and ended up collapsing after the race. A scary point after a massive high of finishing the race.

“It changed rapidly and I was taken into hospital by ambulance and put on a IV drip.”

Chris is now at home in Eastbourne recovering and is hoped to be back on duty at the rescue centre this week.

The fundraising total is more than £2,050.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christopher-wras1.