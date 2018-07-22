Tesco staff members running 19 miles around Eastbourne for Cancer Research

Fifteen members of staff from Tesco Express in Stone Cross are running 19 miles to different stores around the Eastbourne area to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The staff members set off from Tesco Express Stone Cross at 8am this morning (July 22) towards Tesco stores in Willingdon, Freshwater Square, Grove Road, Meads, Seaside, Seaside Road, Lottbridge Drive, Hampden Park, and Langney shopping centre before heading back to Stone Cross.

Of the 15 members, 12 are running while three members will be on their bikes.

If you would like to make a donation, collection boxes are located around the stores.