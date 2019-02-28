Tens of thousands needed to restore Eastbourne church’s bells

All Saints’ Church is launching a fundraising appeal to restore its 130-year-old bells and allow them to ring out across the town.

The church in Carlisle Road will be filled with the sound of The Swingin’ Saxophone Big Band at a concert in the church on March 9 at 7pm.

This event is one of a number being organised by the bell ringers to raise funds to restore the eight bells of All Saints’ Church.

The band will be performing a selection of music - soul, funk, blues, swing, jazz - all adapted from Big Band music.

Thanks to the bell ringers, the sound of the bells can be heard throughout the Devonshire and Meads areas of Eastbourne.

But the 130-year-old peal of eight bells at the church on the corner of Grange Road has now reached the time when the bells need their first major overhaul and restoration of worn parts.

The bells, a ring of eight with a 18 cwt tenor bell, were installed by John Warner and Sons of London in 1883.

No major maintenance work has been carried out, apart from the replacement of broken stays and new bell ropes from time to time, during the 130 years since.

The restoration work will include the removal of all eight bells from the tower and transported to the bell hanger’s workshops, where they will be fitted with new headstocks, clappers, bearings, wheels and stays.

The bells themselves will be retuned to bring the ring into tune.

Back in the tower, new sliders and pulleys will be fitted.

The total cost of the refurbishment will be in the region of £75k and will ensure that the bells can continue to ring out for another 100 years or more.

But if essential restoration work is not carried out soon, the bells may be silent forever.

Tickets for the Swingin’ Saxaphone concert, the first fundraiser for the cause, are now available at £7.50 per head, are now available from the All Saints’ Church office .

Alternatively, you can call 01323 732823 or email Philip Pawley at pip@allsaintsbells.uk.