Tennis professionals drop in at school

Willingdon Community School students were delighted to have a visit from professional tennis players Nicolas Jarry and Karolina Pliskova.

Lisa Manning, from the school, said, “The two tennis players took time out from their preparations for the Nature Valley Tennis Tournament to rally with our students. They also have a Q&A session with them.

It was a great experience for our students.”

Willingdon students have also been taking part in the STEAM project in Eastbourne, creating artwork with a scientific theme to highlight plastic pollution of our seas.