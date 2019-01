Temporary traffic lights on the Polegate Bypass are causing delays.

The lights were put in place today after a collision there yesterday afternoon which damaged the traffic lights. Two cars reportedly collided at the junction with Wannock Road at about 11.30am.

The collision at the Polegate crossroads damaged traffic lights. Picture: Dan Jessup

East Sussex Highways said it was working to fix the lights as soon as possible; read the full statement here.

The temporary lights are causing congestion to Willingdon for northbound traffic, and further delays on the Cop Hall roundabout.