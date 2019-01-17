Temporary traffic lights in place following Polegate crossroads collision

A temporary set of traffic lights have reportedly been put in place after a collision at the crossroads in Polegate yesterday morning.

Two cars reportedly collided in Eastbourne Road at the junction with Wannock Road at about 11.30am on Wednesday (January 16).

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

A set of traffic lights at the scene suffered damage in the collision.

Temporary lights have been put in place while repairs to the lights are carried out, according to traffic reports this morning.

