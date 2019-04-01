Temporary traffic lights in Eastbourne up for another week

Temporary traffic lights which are causing long delays and tailbacks for motorists in and out of Eastbourne are to remain in place for at least another week.

The lights are in place in Princes Road near the crossing and the junction with Wallis Avenue so UK Power Networks contractors can carry out work.

Although no work is being carried out in Princes Road, the lights have been put in place for workers’ safety, according to UK Power Networks.

A spokesperson told the Herald, “UK Power Networks is working as quickly as possible to complete a new connection to the electricity network in the Wallis Avenue area of Eastbourne.

“For our workers’ safety, temporary traffic lights are also in place on Princes Road and we are sorry for any inconvenience caused. We aim to complete the project by April 10.

“Staff have progressed the project as quickly as possible, but due to the ground conditions there are two stages when concrete must be left to dry on these works.”

People have been taking to Facebook and Twitter to vent their anger at the lights, especially when nobody is working in Princes Road itself.

Photo by Claire Harris.