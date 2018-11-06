Temporary lights cause traffic tailbacks in Eastbourne

Temporary traffic lights caused traffic chaos for commuters in Eastbourne last night (Monday).

There were long tailbacks along Seaside, the seafront, Princes Road, St Anthony’s Avenue and Langney Rise due to the traffic lights installed by Priory Road and Sevenoaks Road.

There were also long delays in Lottbridge Drove and Cross Levels Way as drivers looked for alternative routes during the busy rush hour and into the early evening.

The Herald understands they were installed by South East Water so contractors could carry out work in the area.