Teens hurt in crash

Two teenagers from Eastbourne and Hailsham were rushed to hospital following a two car crash in Bexhill last night (Tuesday).

Shortly after 5pm emergency services were called to the accident at the junction of the A259 King Offa Way and the A269 Dorset Road.

A Vauxhall Corsa and an Audi Q7 had collided, leading to the closure of the A259 and nearby roads for almost two hours.

A 17-year-old woman from Hailsham, driving the Vauxhall, suffered leg injuries and a rear seat passenger, a 17-year-old woman from Bexhill, suffered pelvic injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to the Conquest Hospital and kept in for treatment. The front seat passenger, an 18-year-old man from Eastbourne, suffered cuts.

The driver of the Audi, a 42-year-old man from North Terrace, Hastings, suffered cuts and bruises.