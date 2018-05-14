Teenager saves man’s life at sea

A brave teenager who swam out to rescue a kayaker in distress has been recognised by his school.

Alfie Williams, a Year Nine pupil at Hailsham Community College, has received a certificate of excellence after his selfless act last month.

Alfie was on Eastbourne beach with his friends enjoying the unseasonably warm weather on April 21 when he saw a man in a kayak fall into the sea and shout for help.

Alfie immediately swam out a significant distance to the end of the pier and guided the man safely back to the shore.

The paramedics who attended the scene said the man was in genuine danger and praised Alfie for saving his life.

Phil Matthews, Alfie’s proud principal, described his actions as ‘an outstanding contribution to the community’ and said, “Alfie has shown himself to be a very impressive young man, who can feel very proud indeed of his quick and selfless actions.”

Modestly, Alfie has said he was just doing what anyone else would have done.