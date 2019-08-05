Teenager is stabbed in the head in Eastbourne

Police are investigating after a foreign student was stabbed in the head in Eastbourne.

A man has been arrested after the 17-year-old was attacked outside the Congress Theatre in Carlisle Road, at around 2am on Saturday, July 27.

He was treated by paramedics for a puncture wound to the head and facial injuries, police said.

Following enquiries, a 28-year-old man from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been released on bail until August 28.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Responding to the incident, Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd said, “This is an awful episode and as soon as I heard about it I spoke with a senior police officer to get an update.

“Thankfully I am told the victim is recovering safely. However my heart goes out to him for being on the receiving end of such appalling and thuggish behaviour.”

Police response

Eastbourne prevention inspector Rachel Barrow said, “Local officers from Eastbourne prevention team work hard to keep open lines of communication with all the language schools in Eastbourne.

“From a policing perspective, when offences against students take place, we prioritise those calls for service and grade the police response appropriately.

“Any criminal investigation with open lines of enquiry will have an investigator allocated to ensure the case is dealt with as thoroughly and quickly as possible.

“At times, there are some clear challenges around language barriers, students also have full schedules whilst in Eastbourne, and some may well be coming to the end of their stay during the initial stages of the case and so it can be difficult to maintain contact when they are no longer in the UK.

“Any trends or series in offending is closely monitored and when suspects are identified they are dealt with quickly, using legislation available to bring them to justice and / or disrupt any offending patterns and behaviour.

“We would like to thank those partners who have helped to ensure the number of offences against language students – compared to the number of students visiting Eastbourne – remains low.”

