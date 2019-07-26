Teenager injured in Eastbourne ‘hit and run’

A teenage cyclist suffered cuts and bruises after he was in collision with a car – which then failed to stop, said Sussex Police.

Police said they are seeking the car driver and witnesses to the incident, which took place in Princes Road on Wednesday July 24 at about 3.45pm.

The 17-year-old was riding his bike near the road’s junction with Beatty Road. The car, described as an ‘old-style silver estate’ was travelling towards the Sovereign Centre and failed to stop, said police.

The driver, anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online, by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1088 of 24/07.

