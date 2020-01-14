Teenager arrested as arson spree continues in Eastbourne

A teenager has been arrested after a series of suspected arson attacks in Eastbourne.

Police say an 18-year-old from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody following a number of fires in town – including at a medical practice.

A deliberate fire in York Road, Eastbourne, last week

The teen has been released on police bail until February 1.

Last night (Monday) saw firefighters sent to three incidents in quick succession.

The first was a call to four wheelie bins on fire in Connaught Road at around 11pm. Then, minutes later, another crew was sent to a second wheelie bin fire in the open in Pevensey Road.

A large wheelie bin fire was then reported in Grove Road at about 11.30pm.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) is warning the public about arson following the attacks.

A spokesperson said, “Arson and deliberate fires are a problem for the fire service, the police and the ambulance ssrvice. They endanger lives and divert valuable resources.”

Fires involving rubbish can quickly spread to nearby homes and buildings, putting lives at risk.

Station Manager Fleur Wilks said, “Help us to reduce these by reporting any suspicious activity to Sussex Police and being mindful of how you store waste near your property.”

Sussex Police says it is continuing to investigate a series of deliberate fires which happened in the town centre last week, as well as a fire at Seaside Medical Practice at the weekend.

A spokesperson for the force said officers are checking CCTV and working with ESFRS to track down the culprits.

They said, “We’d urge residents with any information, including any suspicious activity that may have been captured on their CCTV doorbells, to contact police.”

You can do so online or by calling 101 quoting serial 62 of 12/01.

