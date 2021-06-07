Teen who was last seen in Eastbourne still missing

Max Swindles was last seen at around 11.40am on Wednesday, May 26.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “He was due home at 11pm but failed to return.

“Max is described as slim, 6’ tall, wearing glasses, and with short curly black hair.

Max Swindles. SUS-210706-133523001

“When last seen, he was wearing a black and red cap, black coat, black hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms, and black and red trainers.”