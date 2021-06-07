Teen who was last seen in Eastbourne still missing
A teenager who was last seen in Eastbourne before vanishing has still not be found, according to police.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 1:48 pm
Max Swindles was last seen at around 11.40am on Wednesday, May 26.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “He was due home at 11pm but failed to return.
“Max is described as slim, 6’ tall, wearing glasses, and with short curly black hair.
“When last seen, he was wearing a black and red cap, black coat, black hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms, and black and red trainers.”
If you have seen Max or know where he is, please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1620 of 26/05.