Teen Mykee-D hits the high notes on ITV’s The Voice Kids

Teenage singing star Mykee-D Worman wowed the judges during a performance on ITV’s The Voice Kids this week.

The show starring the 14-year-old St Catherine’s College pupil was filmed earlier this year and aired on Wednesday night.

Mykee-D, who was 13 at the time of the filming, sang Opportunity by Sia from Annie in the fourth round of the Blind Auditions on the singing contest.

Despite support and cheering from the audience along with his parents Michelle and Shaun, aunt Denise Greaves and grandmother Anne Gotz who were backstage with host Emma Willis, the judges failed to turn around in their chairs as most of their teams were full.

A horde of viewers were quick to defend Mykee-D on Twitter, saying the judges had made a big mistake.

But Will.i.am, singer Pixie Lott and McFly’s Danny Jones praised the youngster for his performance and said he had a bright future ahead of him.

Mykee-D at his home in Pevensey Bay after appearing on the TV show "The Voice of Kids"(Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180719-101255008

The Wormans, who live in Pevensey Bay, said they had been overwhelmed by the support shown to the young singer.

A St Catherine’s spokesperson said, “All of us here thought Mykee-D did a fantastic job on such a famous stage. Don’t give up Mykee-D, you’re one talented young man.”