Teen missing from Eastbourne could have gone to Littlehampton
A 16-year-old boy has gone missing from Eastbourne and could now be in Littlehampton, according to police.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:08 pm
Tom, whose surname has not been released by police, was last seen in the town on September 2, police confirmed.
Sussex Police believe he is now in the Littlehampton area.
Tom is described by police as 5’6” tall, slim build and short blond hair.
Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket and a grey tracksuit.
Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 881 of 02/09.