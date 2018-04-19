Teddy is ‘perfect pet’ for disabled residents

A pooch who was adopted by an Eastbourne residential home is brightening the lives of the disabled residents with his infectious enthusiasm for life.

Teddy the two-year-old Yorkshire terrier and Jack Russell cross went to live at Oak Lodge, which cares for people with physical and learning disabilities after a senior support worker, Geraldine Bird, noticed how much residents enjoyed the company of a dog while on holiday in Devon.

Geraldine said, “All the people who met this dog on holiday absolutely loved him, and thought it was great when he laid on the floor and watched television with them.

“When we got home, we all had a chat and decided that it would be wonderful if the people who live at Oak Lodge could adopt a dog of their own.

“We contacted several different rescue homes before we found Teddy, but he was worth waiting for – he’s the perfect pet for the people who live at Oak Lodge.”

As well as getting lots of cuddles and petting, Teddy goes out for daily walks with the residents, many of whom are in wheelchairs.

Geraldine Bird said, “Teddy has been a great hit since day one. Everywhere the people we support go, he goes too.

“Last week they took him on an assessment visit to see a barge which two of them will be hiring for their summer holiday this year because, naturally, Teddy will be going too.”